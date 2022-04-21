The incredible battle of galaxies photographed by Hubble

Five galaxies that appear to orbit each other: This is the Hickson Compact Group 40 captured by Hubble. A billion years from now, they will collide to become one giant elliptical galaxy.

It’s been another year scanning the sky for Hubble Space Telescope, who is 32 years old. For the occasion, NASA unveils a photo of ” Hixon Compact 40 also called HCG40, is a strange group of five galaxies. Among them, it is called a galaxy Elliptical and one lenticular galaxy. As for the other three, they are in the form of spirals, like Milky Way.

fall in the direction of constellation The Hydra cluster is so compact that it fits into an area of ​​space less than twice the diameter of the stellar disk of our Milky Way. the reason ? The black matter : Surrounds the five galaxies in a kind of halo. As a result, they are relentlessly close to each other, alienation By their mutual attraction, but also by the attraction black matter, invisible. Hubble watched them at a crucial moment in their lives, and they’re preparing for it Merge one another. Except that the time scales are not the same for us, since fusion It will only happen in a billion years!

These five galaxies are trapped in a halo of dark matter that forces them to get closer to each other, until they collide. Download the image for printing (28.6 MB). © NASA, ESA, STScI, Alyssa Pagan

It’s James Webb’s turn to take charge

spread in orbiting Around the Earth in 1990 astronauts From NASA, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of about 50,000 celestial bodies! Enough to make great discoveries, like discoveraccelerating the expansion of the universe, or specify its size and age. today, James Webb It prepares to take charge as it continues to calibrate and prepare all of its measuring instruments. Just like its predecessor, the Deep Universe will examine, among all of its objects, those of studying the first moments and formation of galaxies. These could also be in the same state as the HGC40 galaxies, i.e. grouped into dense, compact clusters.