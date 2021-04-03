Mars rock that interests scientists

NASA scientists are wondering about a strange rock discovered by the spacecraft on the surface of Mars perseverance.

Earlier this week, the rover posted on Twitter an image of a Martian rock, indicating that it had been analyzed by a laser.

While the helicopter is getting ready, I can’t help checking out the nearby rocks. This weird person made my science team share a lot of hypotheses. It measures about 15 cm in length. If you look closely, you may discover the row of laser markers where I have pressed to find out more. pic.twitter.com/sq4ecvqsOu – NASA’s Perseverance on Mars (@ NASAPersevere) March 31, 2021

NASA explains that it carried out this operation to find out more about the geology of the red planet.

Experts have yet to comment on the type of rock, but they say the six-inch specimen appears to be part of a meteorite seen in the past, according to CNN reports.

Scientists also hypothesize that it could be a deformed rock substrate or a piece of the planet.

The discovery comes as NASA prepares to take a helicopter to Mars.

If successful, the space agency would write a page of history by making its first controlled flight on another planet.