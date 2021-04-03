Mars rock that interests scientists

NASA scientists are wondering about a strange rock discovered by the spacecraft on the surface of Mars perseverance.
Also read: The first attempt to fly a helicopter on Mars in early April
Earlier this week, the rover posted on Twitter an image of a Martian rock, indicating that it had been analyzed by a laser.
NASA explains that it carried out this operation to find out more about the geology of the red planet.
Experts have yet to comment on the type of rock, but they say the six-inch specimen appears to be part of a meteorite seen in the past, according to CNN reports.
Scientists also hypothesize that it could be a deformed rock substrate or a piece of the planet.
The discovery comes as NASA prepares to take a helicopter to Mars.
If successful, the space agency would write a page of history by making its first controlled flight on another planet.
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”