In Canada, a secret project to import nuclear waste

Radio Canada A foreign nuclear waste storage project has been unveiled in Labrador, in the northeast, which was joined by former Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

Astonishment, anger, and denial: The reactions were swift. The media Radio Canada Reports are indicating receiving emails dating from 2019 and 2020 which Lift the veil on a foreign project to dispose of nuclear waste in Labrador [région située dans le nord-est du Canada]”. With this unique feature: “importer Extremely radioactive waste, in particular [en provenance] from Japan.” The epidemic has spread ‘Pushes hard’ A meeting was organized on the subject in Montreal last spring, which should have taken place in the presence of the former US government’s nuclear energy advisor, Tim Fraser, businessman Montréaler Albert Barbouchi, as well as former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien. , Consultant as legal advisor.

Obviously, as Canadian broadcaster Professor Ian Clark of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Ottawa explains, this type of project involves digging a mine hundreds of meters underground to isolate this waste and protect the surrounding environment.

