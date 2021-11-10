Marseille: When Bernard Tapie called Macron to try to save Pape Diouf!

Bernard Tapie died on 3 October. Emotions have been lively in Marseille for several days, as you can see from the testimonies collected during the moments of celebration on video. As a final tribute, So Foot monthly magazine decided to honor her with a 32-page dossier.

Testimonies in all directions, from Ségolène Royal to Luc Sonor via Pascal Légitimus, a feature essay on his seizure of power at OM in 1986, his Seven Commandments as well as an investigation into the hell we experienced with the Valencian players in 1994. In response to France’s pitches: nothing to forget .

The phone call that Bernard Tapie had with Emmanuel Macron

The testimony of Alexandre Faure, close confidant of Pape Diouf, who passed away on March 31, 2020, deserves a turn:

“The Pope returned to the Dakar hospital on Friday, and the doctor said he had to seek treatment in France because they could no longer help him. Because of the health crisis, all borders were closed. Close people had already chartered a plane. The Pope, except that we did not have the mandates, and it was Getting it is very complicated.So I called Michele Tonini, the historical leader of the Yankees, and he told me that he was going to get in touch with Tabby. And when Michele explained it to him, he said, “Okay, I’ll take care of it.” First phone. I don’t know who really made the trip possible, but it was thanks to these people that Bob could have been treated in France. Unfortunately, he died while the plane was on the tarmac.”

Find all that dossier on Bernard Tapie but also an interview with today’s former Olympian at Chelsea Edward Mendy as well as a report on the choice of Afghanistan threatened by the Taliban’s return to power in the latest issue of So Foot in the stalls on Wednesday. , November 10.