Martin St. Louis is convinced that CH will improve in 2022-23

The 2021-22 season really wasn’t easy for the Canadian on the ice. A combination of injuries, resignations and a disappointing individual performance meant the team spent the year at the bottom of the standings, finishing 32nd in the NHL.

But it at least put Juraj Slafkovský back into first place. It’s not as fun as going into the final a little over a year ago, but it’s still a good consolation prize.

However, the arrival of a new hockey team within the organization has brought a wind of optimism to the city. Among them was Martin St. Louis, who seemed to have revived his forces after taking Dominique Ducharme’s place behind the team bench.

And St. Louis clearly believes that despite last year’s failures, the team is capable of doing better, so in 2022-23 he expects to see improvement within his group. That’s what he told Marc de Voy in a text published earlier today.

St. Louis says: There will be an improvement JDM https://t.co/XtIfOvTCmB – Marc de Foy (@FoyMarc) September 10, 2022

St. Louis reserved the right to scale this improvement, but is convinced his group will be better this year than it was last season.

In fact, there is reason to believe so. After all, Evgeny Dadonov and Sean Monahan arrived in town without the housing lockup having to offer anything. We are still talking about very good strikers who can improve the team.

In addition, Kirby Dash and Mike Matheson arrived while Alexander Romanov, Jeff Petrie, and Ryan Boehling left. If everything is put into place, it could be an improvement for the Canadian.

The CH coach is also well aware that the team’s expectations this year are low. However, he does not rule out a scenario in which expectations change in case of a good start to the season for his group. He also wants his teammates to start the season strong.

On the one hand, it’s true that the Canadians (maybe) couldn’t be worse than they were last season. D’un autre côté, cependant, la défensive n’est pas exactement très inspirante en vue de 2022-23 (après tout, il faudra faire de la place aux jeunes) et le tandem Allen/Montembeault devant le mitigt aultés conats last year.

I expect CH to be a better offensive team next season, but not to win many games. On the other hand, even if I don’t see them at all in the playoffs photo, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them climb some positions in the standings compared to last season.

But anyway, I can’t wait to see what the team can do this season. There is just over a month left before the season begins.

