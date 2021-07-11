Martino’s voice! | Montreal Magazine

Election season is beautiful, isn’t it?

Municipal taxpayers are shopping for a mayor, and the Conservatives are wondering how they will prevent Justin from getting a majority…

Every training has a solution to the problems that plague us. Even the parties that have been in power for years and did nothing!

Suddenly they discover renewable energy and imagination…

As one comedian said, we should always be on the campaign trail, because when we’re in an election, elected officials all know what they have to do to solve our problems!

A real chef!

Hey, it’s so exciting it makes me want to get started too! why not ?

I already have my motto: “A real party for the real world!” “

Isn’t that beautiful?

And I found the first sentence of my opening speech: “Citizen is tired of ritornelles, sales and lies, he wants a leader to tell the real story!” “

Fabulous! It’s bad, isn’t it?

And wait for my second sentence, you’ll fall in your ass.

“With Martino, we will take care of the real problems!”

Badaboom!

I was putting the contents of the washer in the dryer when I thought about it. It came to me like that, all of a sudden!

I said to Sophie: What do you think, honey?

– It’s cool, Dodo, it hits! “

My party name? Quebec Party!

Not Party Quebecoa, no! My party is surely Quebec, plight, created in Quebec!

Parti DES Québécois!

This means: for the people of Quebec!

Re Badaboom!

I thought about this while Sophie was ironing my shirts…

Real work!

Do you know what my party will do?

“It will change the rules of the game,” said Melanie Joly, who is now defending the French because his boss needs Quebec to win a majority.

He will do things differently!

We will never see that! No sir!

Instead of seducing voters to get their votes, we’ll send them for a walk!

We will tell them the four truths to their face!

Oh ya !

For example, we will say to the Anglos of Montreal: “We will not give you 200 million to renovate Cégep Dawson, no! We will only give you $100 million!”

prisoners!

You will cry in the huts, my friends!

And bonuses for SAQ heads? “You won’t have one!” Unless it’s written in your contract…”

Tin, toe!

The right truth!

In my party, we will fight political correctness.

For example, if I had not slept the day before, I would not go four ways, and I would look them in the eyes and say to them: “I am tired of a sleepless night!”

Oh, I don’t mind, no!

I’ll tell them how I’m here!

Too bad for the consequences!

We are brave or belly we are not!

The party streak is over! Gone are the days when chefs surrounded themselves with “Yes Men”!

When I say no, my entire team will say no!

This is the Parti des Québécois!

Martino’s voice, right!