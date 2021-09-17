Occupational health and safety | All FTQ unions vote against Bill 59

(Montreal) With the detailed study of occupational health and safety reform nearing its conclusion, the FTQ wanted to determine its disagreement with the unanimity of all of its major unions against reform Thursday night.

Leah Levesque

Canadian Press

In a private meeting, representatives of all of its major unions rejected Bill 59: Steelworkers, Unifor, Teamsters, Union of Food and Trade Workers (UFCW), Canadian Federation of Public Employees (CUPE), FTQ-Construction, Postal Workers Union, and Public Service Alliance of Canada ( SFPC), the Professional Federation of Office Personnel (SEPB), the International Association of Mechanic and Aeronautical Workers (AIMTA), the Federation of Quebec Service Personnel (SQEES) and others.

This sweeping overhaul of two 40-year-old laws has raised a lot of hope. It has been sought after by unions and employers alike for years.

In an interview Friday, FTQ President Daniel Boyer noted that his unions are so unhappy that they’d rather start from scratch with another bill.

Photo by Catherine Lefevre, special collaboration FTQ President, Daniel Boyer

In general, employers consider the scheme too costly for employers and too cumbersome. Unions consider prevention mechanisms to be insufficient and do not cover all workplaces.