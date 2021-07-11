How to watch Canadiens vs Lighting online from anywhere – Marseille News

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup games this year, which means the two teams will meet on the ice in a best-of-five series to determine who will win the championship. NHL this year and we have all the details on how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on TV or online.

The Stanley Cup Finals will take place over the next two weeks, from June 28 to July 11, with a possible seven games to be played in the United States and Canada. The game will be split between Amalie Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida and Bell Center in Montreal, Canada so that no team has an unfair advantage at home as it normally does.

While both Canadians and Lightning have held the Stanley Cup in the past, the Canadians have not won an NHL Championship since 1993. Meanwhile, Lightning returns to the Stanley Cup Final after facing and defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in the last sixth game of the year.

With Tampa Bay seeking to build a dynasty after last year’s win, Montreal is seeking to make history by winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in 28 years. Will Lightning be able to maintain last year’s momentum or will the Canadians be able to return the Lord Stanley Cup to its rightful home?

Whether you’re a Habs fan, a Lightning fan, or just want to tune in to see the incredible score of the 2020-21 NHL hockey season, we’ll show you exactly how to watch all seven potential games in the Finals. Stanley Cup.

Stanley Cup Finals – When and Where?

The Stanley Cup Final kicked off on Monday, June 28 and will run through Sunday, July 11 if the Canadians and Lightning end up playing all seven games. Each game (except for a potential 7 game) will begin at 8 PM EST / 5 PM. US hockey and hockey fans can watch all the action on NBCSN, NBC, or Peacock. SportsNet will broadcast the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada while Premier Sports will broadcast in the UK and Australian viewers will be able to watch a game of hockey on ESPN using the Foxtel cable package.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final in the United States

If you live in the US and want to watch Canadiens vs the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, you’ll need a cable plan that gives you access to both NBCSN and NBC. While Game 1 and Game 2 will air on NBCSN, the remaining games in the series will all air on NBC at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PT (except for possible Game 7 which will start an hour earlier). You can also stream the Stanley Cup Finals online at the NBCSports website, but you’ll need to sign in with your cable provider credentials to do so.

If you’ve already cut the rope, you can stream the Stanley Cup Finals on the NBC Peacock streaming service. An ad-supported Peacock Premium membership costs just $4.99 per month, but you can also pay $9.99 per month for a Peacock Premium Plus membership if you want to watch a game of hockey without ads.

I’m not interested in signing up for Cable or Peacock to watch Canadiens vs. Peacock. the Lightning on NBC? Don’t worry because there are a number of streaming services, all at different prices, that will give you network access so you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals online. We’ve listed some of our favorites below to make it easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV — $64.99 per month — In addition to giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a variety of streaming devices. Sling TV – $35 per month – To access NBC, you’ll need to sign up for a Sling Blue package from Sling TV. The service also allows you to watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with Cloud DVR. YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBC plus over 70 other TV channels and 14 days of free trial available. AT&T TV Now – $69.99 per month – The AT&T TV Now Entertainment bundle will give you access to NBC and the service lets you watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using the cloud DVR. FuboTV – starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can try it out for yourself.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live in Canada

Canadian hockey fans will be able to watch every game in this year’s Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet and CBC. As in the US, both networks will broadcast every game at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, except for Game 7 which will start an hour earlier if no champion has been named by then.

Stringers can watch the entire Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet’s streaming service for just $19.99 a month and Quebec hockey fans can tune in to TVA Sports for French coverage of every game.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live in the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch all of the Stanley Cup Final matches on Premier Sports, although the network’s coverage begins as early as each morning at 1am GMT. If you’re not yet a Premiere Sports subscriber and have a cable plan, you can do so through Sky for £10.99 a month or through Virgin Media for £12.99 a month. The network also offers a streaming option that gives you access to Premiere Sports 1 and 2 for £10.99 a month.

Live broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable plan, you will be able to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on ESPN and network coverage for each game will begin at 10AM AEST/8AM. Series breakers who want to watch Canadians against the Lightning can also do so on Kayo Sports. A subscription to the sports streaming service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on which plan you choose, but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ free 14-day trial to watch the Stanley Cup Finals online.

Membership Now Sports

Watch Sky Sports’ coverage of the Stanley Cup Final online with a NOW Sports subscription. Check out today’s coverage for £10 or get a monthly pass for £34.

From £10 now

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live from anywhere

We’ve got all the details on how Canadians watch versus lighting in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia later in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year’s Stanley Cup Finals when you’re away from home, you’ll run into problems as your national online coverage from abroad will likely be geographically blocked.

This is where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can come in really handy. They allow you to change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to a return address in your country, allowing you to appear as if you were there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you an extra layer of security while browsing the web. There are plenty of options too, but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The Service can be used on a wide range of operating systems and devices (such as iOS, Android, Smart TV, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc.). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy 49% off and 3 months free with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee of service. Are you looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs currently on sale.

The complete schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals

Game 1 Tampa Bay in Montreal – Monday, June 28 at 8pm EST / 5pm. PT Game 2 Montreal at Tampa Bay – Wednesday, June 30 at 8pm ET/5pm PT Game 3 Tampa Bay in Montreal – Friday, July 2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT Game 4 Tampa Bay in Montreal – Monday, July 5 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT Game 5 Montreal at Tampa Bay – Wednesday, July 7 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT Game 6 Tampa Bay in Montreal – Friday, July 9 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM. PT Game 7 Montreal to Tampa Bay – Sunday, July 11 at 7 PM EST / 3 PM PT

