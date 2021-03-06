Mary Yves Decker bows against Clarissa Shields

Clarissa Shields was simply in a class of her own. The American took full control of Mary Yves Decker and made history by becoming a unified heavyweight champion at the Dort Federal Event Center, Flint, Michigan.

Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) completely dominated the match, achieving a perfect score from 100-90 of the three Referees. Dozens you deserve in abundance.

With this win, she retained her titles on the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO); Adds Decker’s IBF belt (17-1); In addition to adding the vacant title and he is WBA Super Champion.

By becoming the unifying champ in the second weight division, she made history by being the first, male or female, to achieve such a feat. By adding her Olympic gold medal which she won in 2012 and 2016, it is hard to say that she is not the best boxer in history.

She also stressed this week that after this victory, she wanted to be called GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time), not T-Rex.

The Shields set traps all night for Decker, who was unable to touch his opponent hard.

However, the 34-year-old Quebec tasted Shields’ medicine.

From the first attack, 25-year-old Shields set the tone with heavy punches on Decker’s hit. Later in the round, I struck her with two solid hooks from the left.

Shields continued the demolition work in later rounds. The speed of his hands was mind-boggling. Decaire definitely had never heard of him in his career.

The American also showed surgical accuracy. The accuracy of his shots left no chance for Decayer, who was really unable to stabilize his strategy, let alone get close effectively to Shields.

Even on the rounds where she seemed less energetic, the American won the rally easily.

Decaire may have had her best moment in fifth place, taking a few good shots. However, she still appeared to bounce on her feet and didn’t feel able to deliver a blow that would make her opponent think.

From six, Decaire often found herself in disarray, and was forced to hang on. She also punched her elbow, but the referee, editor Michael Griffin, was on top of things and offered to reprimand her at every opportunity.