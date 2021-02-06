Mass Effect Legendary Edition compared to the original trilogy

The legendary version of Mass Effect will arrive on May 14th. To keep us patient, BioWare and EA have unveiled the minimum and recommended configurations as well as comparative images and sequences.

This is not a remake but a remake; Therefore, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will not go to Unreal Engine 4 but will remain under Unreal Engine 3. According to BioWare, choosing the latest version of the popular Epic Engine will require virtually whistling all three processes. However, BioWare developers claim to have managed to get the best out of the Unreal Engine 3. To convince us, they have delivered the videos and photos below. You can see the screenshots in full screen mode le site d’EA.

Video: Over 14,000 improved textures for the Mass Effect trilogy

Still under Unreal Engine 3

Choosing to stay over the Unreal Engine 3 allows the Mass Effect Legendary Edition to be somewhat ignored from a hardware point of view. Given the lack of high-end graphics cards and their exorbitant prices today, this is very good news for PC gamers. On the other hand, it will take up disk space.

The minimum configuration is as follows:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9 280X

VRAM: 2 Go

Storage: At least 120GB of free space.

Recommended configuration:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD Radeon Vega 56

VRAM: 4 Go

Storage: At least 120GB of free space.

The legendary version of Mass Effect will contain the entire trilogy as well as over forty DLCs. However, Pinnacle Station DLC package will be missing due to missing / corrupt files.