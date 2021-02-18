Matt Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio icon

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will be forever greatest, gentle giant, brave and gorgeous, and pioneer in the field of radio His wife, Catherine, said in a statement posted on the host’s official Facebook page.

Rush Limbaugh revealed in February that he had advanced lung cancer on his radio show, which is often presented as Talk show Most listened to in the country.

His influence was such that he was called sarcastically Leader of the Republican Party By Democrats.

Controversial character, Rush Limbaugh has been accused repeatedly of spreading false information and conspiracy theories.

He supported me from the start. [C’était] The United Nations, Syed Nabil Donald Trump answered by phone on Fox News.

He was a unique man. He had extraordinary foresight As the former president said, before adding: Rush was convinced we had won [l’élection présidentielle de 2020]And I’m convinced of that, too.

I think we won the big way He said again, reiterating his assertion that it did not stand up to the facts.

Born in 1951 in Missouri, Rush Limbaugh started his broadcasting career in 1971, but has suffered from several failures at various stations. In 1984, he was hired by a station in Sacramento, California, which was looking for a host in brilliant style.

His most famous show, Rush Limbaugh Show It debuted in 1988, and quickly became one of America’s most popular radio shows. This daily program was listened to for an average of three hours by more than 15 million listeners in 2020.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump in April, the most important civilian honor that can be awarded to the United States.