Matthew Shelts wins Alwit’s victory

Harry Jones told us again that Matthew Shelts wasn’t the same quarterback he started last time. Shelts agreed with his head coach and the Montreal Alouette beat Ottawa Rouge and Noir 27-16 at TD Place.

Shiltz threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, as well as scoring his first in two runs of 14 yards and four yards, giving him his first CFL win on his third start.

In addition to his legs, Schiltz demonstrated arm strength, completing two passes at 50 yards. He first joined Kaion Julien-Grant at 55 yards, before joining Jake Wieneke in the end zone — in an extra double cover — at 50 yards.

He was well supported by Cameron Artes-Paine, who replaced William Stanback for the second week in a row, and was discharged early in the afternoon due to food poisoning. Artis-Payne picked up where he left off last Monday, and scored nearly 100 yards.

David Cotet, with field goals of 23, 28, and 19 yards, plus two safe goals completed the scoring for Aloette’s team, which had three straight wins and is now 5-3.

Aloette’s defense also performed well, scoring 10 goals, just one short of the team’s record. It also triggered one of two safety contacts by joining the ball carrier at its end area.

For Rouge et Noir (2-8), Kenny Stafford earned the game’s only touchdown, with a 14-yard pass from Caleb Evans. Lewis Ward had three field shot attempts, 23, 45 and 43 yards.

Thus, this victory for the Alouettes allows them to come within two points of the Toronto Argonauts (6-3), who will be the visitors at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday.