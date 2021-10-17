La Tuque Hospital: “We don’t want to lose more services”

La Tuque’s mayor, Pierre David Tremblay, breathed a sigh of relief when the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Duby, postponed the mandatory vaccination date until November 15.

“I think the government has made a good decision (…) reassured the people of Latuk, but you know in this context that it is better to have one of the two you will have,” recalls Pierre David Tremblay.

The hospital in his town is already suffering from many problems such as the obstetric department and the loss of ophthalmology and intensive services.

“We have to get the patient to an ambulance now. So, you have to write 135 kilometers to go to Shawinigan or another 150 kilometers to go to Trois-Rivières. The mayor explains that taking patients to hospital is a contradiction when the system wants to transport healthy people to our hospitals and treat them.” .

According to him, we must continue to pressure the population to vaccinate them.

“In the first wave, at the regional level, there are 1,000 (health) employees who have contracted the COVID-19 virus, in the fourth wave, the number is 40. So vaccination has been proven. Whatever one hears what one says about it, the numbers speak for themselves,” Confirms.

