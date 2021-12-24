Mazda Drummondville donates $5,000 to Drummondville companies

Newsletter. Le Comptoir Saint-Pierre and Le Joker Pub ludique in Drummondville have benefited from Mazda Drummondville’s generosity, each receiving a $2,500 check.

As part of the “Local Legends” program, Mazda Canada has offered dealers cash so they can help local businesses that have faced their share of challenges in recent months.

Marc-Andre Tremblay, Director of Sales at Mazda Drummondville and his team, with the help of SDED, chose two companies that were important to them. First, they donated $2,500 to purchase toys at Joker Pub Ludique. This investment made it possible to kill two birds with one stone. The board games purchased were distributed to more than 5 youth centers in the area. As for the Comptoir St-Pierre, he will be able to invest in upgrading his dining room by fixing the seats. These will now have a retro look.

“I am honored to have the pleasure of giving these sums to the people back home. Stéphane, the owner of Le Comptoir, works hard and offers a high quality menu for more than reasonable prices, this restaurant is a plus in our area. For the second discount, I was so excited to know that we could Helping an entertainment company bring life to our city center as well as knowing that we can make nice gifts for youth centers in the area. Let’s face it, teens are often forgotten customers,” added Mr. Tremblay.

Mazda firmly believes that organizations have a responsibility to give back to the communities they do business with, something that is ingrained in our brand’s century-old history. The company considers this initiative not only a responsibility, but a privilege to support the small businesses that are the backbone of society. said David Klan, President and CEO. Mazda Canada management: “We have a deep appreciation for all the hardships companies have been through recently, and we are committed to helping them rebuild, the way we can.”