Netflix will begin canceling inactive accounts

The broadcast giant said Thursday that it will contact people who have not used their accounts in more than a year, to ask if they want to cancel their accounts. Without a response, the company will cancel the account itself.

Do you know this feeling when you realize that you have subscribed to a service that you have not used in a long time? The last thing you want on Netflix is ​​for people to pay for something they don’t use. The company said in a statement.

The somewhat unusual decision illustrates the confidence Netflix has in its customers, according to the TechCrunch website. Accounts zombies S will represent a few hundred thousand subscribers, or less than 1% of all Netflix subscriptions, which totaled 182 million at the end of March.

The company claims that it will be easier for those whose accounts have been revoked to return to the platform, as Netflix will keep the account information (profiles, favorites, preferences, payment method, etc.) for 10 months.)