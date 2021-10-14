McAvoy will break the bank in Boston

Like striker Nick Suzuki, who signed an eight-year, $63 million contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, defender Charlie McAvoy could strike an even bigger turn with the Boston Bruins.

To be able to become a free agent with compensation at the end of this season, as was the case for Suzuki, McAvoy will be close to striking a deal with the Bruins organization.

“We hope to settle the Charlie McAvoy case soon,” Bruins president Cam Neely suggested, citing the National Hockey League’s website on Wednesday, explaining that general manager Don Sweeney and his assistant Evan Gold are negotiating with McAvoy. clan these days. Hopefully something will happen soon, but you never know until the signature is at the bottom of the contract.”

The 23-year-old McAvoy is in the final year of a three-year deal averaging $4.9 million per season. Defender Bruins will likely benefit from a significant salary increase.

It should be noted that among the NHL defenders, nurse Darnell from the Edmonton Oilers signed an eight-year contract for $74 million on August 6. The week before, young Zach Ferensky for his part had received $57.5 million in Columbus Blue Jackets for six years.