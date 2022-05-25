McDavid and the Oilers are in complete control

The Edmonton Oilers took a 3-1 lead over the Calgary Flames with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The locals opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the fencing as Ryan Nugent Hopkins took advantage of a fatal error from goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom behind his net. Next, Zach Hyman doubled his team’s lead midway through the first twenties power game. Evander Kane then scored his 11th in the playoffs as the Oilers retired to the locker room with a 3-0 lead after one stint.

But Flames came from behind in second place with two goals in just 36 seconds thanks to Elias Lindholm and Michael Backlund. Then, in the third period, defender Rasmus Anderson stunned Mike Smith with a home shot to tie the match 3-3.

However, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded moments later with a second kick in the game to give the Oilers a one-goal lead. Evander Kane then pinned the visitors’ coffin by taping it to the empty net.

Although they didn’t hit the net, Conor McDavid and Leon Drysitl finished the match with two assists and three assists, respectively.

Jacob Markstrom didn’t have his best surrender four times out of 25 shots. Mike Smith completed the match in his favor with 29 saves.

The series is now moving to Calgary, where the next match will be shown on Wednesday. This meeting will also be broadcast on TVA Sports from 9:30 PM.