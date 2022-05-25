African authors are making a name for themselves in science fiction literature

Several authors from the African continent, especially the English-speaking part, were among the finalists for the Locus Prize, an award dedicated to fiction writers. It has been awarded annually for over 30 years by readers of the monthly American science fiction magazine of the same name.

Africa dominates the world, aliens are settling on the continent … The imagination of science fiction authors in Africa is abundant. It is closely linked to colonial history, according to Anthony Brangon, professor of literature at the University of Strasbourg. ” What dominates French-speaking African literature is the theme of the world upside down: what if we could tip the balance of power, if Africa was to rule the world tomorrow, and if these were the Europeans now colonizing. Europeans who want to migrate to Africa “, Analyse.

African and diaspora authors are Increasingly well represented in science fiction literature, the literary genre that has long been the reserved domain of Western white writers. But the situation has changed in recent years.

Clarification this direction : the Romans In the United States of Africawritten by Abdul Rahman Wabery In 2006. The continent there is portrayed as rich and prosperous in contrast to poor Europe. On the other hand, English-speaking authors describe alternate worlds

” African science fiction writers use science fiction to rethink past traumas or to reflect on problems of the present. The problems of the present are climate change and environmental disaster ‘, reports Professor. Zambian novel Nick Wood, The water must fall (“Water must flow”) raises the catastrophic consequences of climate change.