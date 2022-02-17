MEDIA ADVISORY – The recovery and competitiveness of Canadian SMEs at the heart of Red Ribbon Awareness Week™ 2022

BusinessMedia consulting, opinion polls, opinions and research

MONTRAL, le 17 fvr. 2022 / CNW / -La13eannual edition of Red Ribbon Awareness WeekMCOrganized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), from February 22-25 2022. This The event is an opportunity to launch a dual challenge to governments across the country: to reduce red tape and modernize regulations.

? Economic recovery is for Canada And Qubec is a real opportunity to create a strong and competitive business environment for SMEs. But it is an opportunity that must be seized. For nearly two years, SMEs have been subject to ever-changing restrictions. What they want now is for governments to really focus on modernization and regulatory simplification,” said François Vincent, CFIB Vice President.

According to CFIB survey data, nine out of ten small business owners believe that cutting red tape is important. However, 75% of them are not convinced that governments really want to do the job.

All levels of government must learn to be flexible in dealing with the pandemic. For example, licenses were granted in less than 48 hours for balconies of cafes and restaurants, electronic signatures of administrative documents were authorized, tax forms were simplified, etc. These are examples of the flexibility that SME owners have been waiting for for years. Mr. Vincent adds: We must continue down this path and above all not return.

Red Ribbon Awareness Week 2022 Program:

Tuesday, February 22: CFIB report published, SMEs face the costs of organizing in Canada And in the United States is being , which compares measures taken on both sides of the border to reduce organizational costs and lost time each year by SME owners in an effort to understand administrative procedures. What opportunities do governments have to support economic recovery? This report was produced in partnership with Intuit Canada and the Small Business Roundtable.

Prize distribution From CFIB to governments that have taken innovative steps to modernize regulations. You will discover the policies that have been honored on this occasion. Thursday, February 24: the 12e Provincial Bulletin The CFIB assesses the performance of the federal government and the provinces/territories in terms of political leadership and organizational accountability. Check out the leaderboard.

Partnership and Sponsorship

mud reportSMEs face the costs of organizing in Canada And in the United Statesthrough a partnership with Small Business Roundtable and sponsorship from IntuitCanada.

About CFIB

CFIB (Canadian Federation of Independent Business) is the largest federation of small and medium businesses in the country, with 95,000 members in all sectors of activity and all regions. It aims to increase the chances of success of small and medium businesses by defending their interests with governments, providing them with personal resources and offering them exclusive savings. visit fcei.ca To find out more.

Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business

