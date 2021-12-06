Meghan Markle is concerned about how she will use the title of Duchess

A royal expert has asked Prince Harry’s wife to use her surname with caution in the United States.

It’s been nearly two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the British royal family to live in the US with their son Archie, and although they’re no longer active in the UK, the lovebirds (who were the parents of little Lillibit a few months ago) don’t. They can still use their official titles: Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Privilege a royal expert advised the Duchess to use it with caution in her American projects.

“I think there is a sense that Meghan has increased ambitions,” Jonathan Sacredotti told Passport Online.

According to the expert, the former actress has ambitions more like those of an activist than a politician, a decision he says is “strategic, especially if she constantly reminds everyone that she is the ‘Duchess of Sussex'”.

As a reminder, Meghan, under the title of Duchess, encouraged senators to vote to extend paternity leave in the United States last November.

It’s usually royal protocol for its members to remain politically neutral, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long since moved away from that rule.

“She has every right to use her surname, but I think as she becomes more involved in politics, especially in America, she should think carefully about the use of her surname and any association between the family and a political cause like this,” the expert continued.