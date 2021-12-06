HIV: New infections on the decline in Taiwan

The Taiwan Center for Disease Control (CDC) said in November that a total of 1,139 new HIV infections were diagnosed between January 1 and November 24, 2021 in Taiwanese, 11% less than the same period in 2020. 30.

The number of new HIV infections decreased for the fourth consecutive year in Taiwan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which detailed the epidemic situation in Taiwan, as well as the measures the country has taken to prevent pollution and treat people with HIV or AIDS.

According to the center as of October 2021, There are 34,403 people living with HIV in Taiwan, of whom 15,287 have AIDS. Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 43,500 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Taiwan, including 42,065 Taiwanese and 1,456 foreigners. Of the Taiwanese, more than 7,500 died, most of them from AIDS.

In 2017, 2,508 new HIV infections were detected among Taiwanese citizens, a number that has since declined each year, with 1,983 new infections in 2018, 1,748 in 2019 and 1,389 in 2020, according to CDC data. The total number this year is expected to approach 1,250, according to the CDC.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, This decrease is related to preventive measures, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) introduced in Taiwan in 2016 that targets people who are not infected with HIV but are highly vulnerable to HIV.

The CDC also encourages the use of condoms and lubricants, and easy access to anonymous testing and early treatment of people with HIV, to control their viral load.

For its AIDS policy, Taiwan refers to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS. He made his “90-90-90” therapy goals of his own:

90% of people living with HIV know their HIV status,

90% of all people tested for HIV receive long-term antiretroviral therapy,

90% of people who receive antiviral therapy have a permanently suppressed viral load

This year, Taiwan is expected to achieve rates of 90%, 93% and 95% for these three goals. The country estimates that it is in a position to exceed the “95-95-95” treatment targets set by UNAIDS for 2030. Next year, the first phase of the Plan to End AIDS by 2030 will be launched by the CDC.

WordPress: I like loading…

Similar articles