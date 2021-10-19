Meghan Markle’s father claims to have seen his grandchildren

On Monday, Thomas Markle begged his daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry to let him see his grandchildren, asking them to reconcile while accusing them of only caring about money, in an interview with ITV.

“We both need to grow up a little, talk to each other, make up, for the sake of the kids and for ourselves,” Thomas Markle, 77, told Good Morning Britain from Mexico.

“They have two loving families, and their great-grandmother is the Queen of England,” said Thomas Markle of grandchildren Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 4 months.

“They will grow up and want to know more about them,” added the former American Television lighting designer, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico.

Meghan Markle separated from her father prior to her wedding in May 2018, who was unable to attend due to health issues. He had previously applied for paid paparazzi photos, which the couple were unhappy with.

Thomas Markle has never met Prince Harry nor his grandchildren.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have separated from the British royal family and have been living in California with their children since March 2020.

“Since I started with Harry, it has changed,” her father said wistfully. He explained that Meghan wanted him to “stop talking” to his half-brothers, but he “couldn’t”.

He also criticized the couple, who have become financially independent from the royal family and have since signed several decades to documentaries or podcasts, of “only worrying about money”.

Referring to the couple’s autobiography, “Finding Freedom” – in which they are not formally involved but presents them in a favorable way – Thomas Markle said the book “should be called Find the Money”.

He dropped another shovel on Prince Charles and Diana’s youngest son, saying the book he plans to publish next year “could only be cruel and insulting to his Queen’s grandmother”. It is just something for the money. Everything they do is for money.”