LaSalle, Quality Control, The October 19, 2021 / CNW Telbec / -GDI Services auxeubles inc. (?GDI?) to announce that it has become a proud member of the Canadian Council of Visible Minority and Aboriginal Suppliers (?)CAMSC?).

CAMSC’s mission is to promote business relationships and economic growth for Indigenous or visible minority businesses by facilitating access to business opportunities with businesses and governments participating in a diverse and inclusive supply chain. The teams that operate GDI’s main subsidiaries, GDI Services aux Immeuble, Ainsworth and Superior Sany Solutions, are happy to partner with CAMSC to help create business opportunities for indigenous and visible minority businesses to support their growth and development.

“The best way to promote social change is to involve people from diverse backgrounds in collaborative relationship building activities,” he said. Mike MassHead of Hygiene Operations and Allied Services Canada by GDI. We believe in building long-term relationships that are, like this, built on trust and respect. Our CAMSC membership is our latest effort to advance our goal of inclusion and social justice.

GDI is committed to meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities, while respecting their history, uniqueness and the diversity of Indigenous peoples. GDI is also proud to be a member of the following Indigenous organizations:

Our Pediatrics (OCM)

Indigenous Assistance (HIP)

Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB)

GDI previously worked with HIP on the Student Engagement Program with the goal of building lasting relationships between indigenous and non-indigenous youth, promoting cultural awareness and awareness, and inspiring young people from diverse backgrounds working together to build better communities.

Working with CAMSC, GDI, Ainsworth and Superior Sany Solutions, we are honored to help support visible minority suppliers and companies to advance economic parity within a more inclusive society.

About GDI

GDI is a leading provider of commercial real estate services Canada and in the United States a range of services to owners and managers of a variety of building types, including office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, industrial facilities, health care facilities, distribution facilities, airports, and other transportation facilities. GDI’s commercial building services capabilities include commercial maintenance, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical and electrical systems as well as other ancillary services such as disaster cleaning and repair, and the manufacturing and distribution of cleaning products. GDI’s secondary voting shares are listed in Toronto (TSX: GDI). More information about GDI is available on the website www.gdi.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking people

