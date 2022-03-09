Mehdi Kayin at the 23rd Kapuskasing Saint Jean Festival

The Franco-Ontario, who won the award three times at the Gala Trail or last June, will step on the Board of Directors of the Palais des Sports on Friday, June 17. He will share the stage with Jérôme Couture and Renée Wilkin who will perform their own songs, taken from their many albums, as well as their new collaboration. Gardens of Eden.

Part of the program will satisfy the most nostalgic with the return of Les Frères à Ch’val and Noir Silence, which were scheduled to be part of the festival in 2020, but were finally canceled due to the pandemic.

If Les Frères à Ch’val will be in Kapuskasing for the first time on Saturday, they will be followed by the Noir Silence group, which will make a strong comeback in Kapuskasing, more than twenty years after their first participation in St-Jean.

The animated film La course des tuques will be presented at the festival.

Before making way for the music, the festival will open with a cinema day inside the plaza.

The first movie, La course des tuques, is aimed at young and old. Watching continues into the evening with the drama Souterrain. The third film, Dédé: Through the Fog, chronicles the life of André Fortin and the writing process of Coleux’s last album, outside november.

More than 35,000 Franco-Ontario and Francophile have participated in this festival since the first edition in 1999.

Tickets and passports are now on sale.