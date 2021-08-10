Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers want to suspend the abuse of the process

On Monday, Tony Pisana urged British Columbia Chief Justice Heather Holmes to consider the four cases. Process abuse claimed by the defense the same tree branches and assessing its cumulative impact on the issue of the entire Huawei captain’s extradition.

The defense particularly questioned the manner in which Ms Meng was questioned and arrested at Vancouver airport, as well as comments by then-US President Donald Trump, who has clearly indicated he would interfere in this extradition case. If it can help trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Canadian authorities arrested Ms Meng in December 2018, at the request of the United States, on charges of bank fraud. The CFO and her company, Huawei, denied the accusations.

She is accused in the United States of lying about Huawei’s control of another company doing business in Iran. US prosecutors say the alleged lie would have put HSBC Bank International at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Attorneys for the Attorney General of Canada dismissed allegations of misuse of procedures and accused Ms. Meng’s lawyer of wanting to take her extradition case to trial.

On Monday, the defense argued that When misbehavior in states and agencies is observed laterally, but also vertically, up and down the hierarchy, we say it must make the abuse worse. of the procedure.

One of the more unusual aspects of this case is the extent of the violations in this case. Quote from:I’m Tony Pisana, Avocate Di Meng Wanzhou

Misconduct ranges from the front-line American lawyers who drafted court documents, to the police officers tasked with arresting Ms. Meng by law, and even the President of the United States. , he pleads.

The court heard arguments last week on the latter part of the process abuse alleged by the defense.

The court is now hearing the parties’ arguments as to ways to take them into account, if any, before moving on to the actual extradition hearing, which should end by August 20.