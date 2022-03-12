Micro-brewery project in the coastal village of La Baie

The micro-brewery project, which includes the use of a restaurant, was approved by the municipal council of La Baie last week at 756 rue des Croisières, where the establishments are located.

Fenced concrete foundations, already on the site in 2013 and poured following the development of the port village, are located opposite the agora. It is located next to the restaurant Au Pavillon noir, a few steps from the Cruise Pavilion.

Work will start this summer. There is also residential use, with the apartment formula he pointed to the head of the La Bay region, Raynald Simard.

He said the microbrewery would be on the ground floor, while the downtown subdivision would require commercial use.

The establishments are located in the cruise sector of La Baie, near the reception pavilion and the Agora. Photo: Radio Canada/Myriam Gautier

The building is located opposite the car park planned by Saguenay to complement the development of the port village, where there is a residence to be expropriated and houses a daycare centre.

By the owners of the black flag

The project is led by the three owners of the restaurant Au Pavillon noir, who registered the works of the Microbrasserie du Pavillon noir prior to the holiday.

The license application for the project was submitted to the Borough of La Baie by a company run by its co-owners Michel Lavoie and Luc Lavoie. Michel Lavoie did not return calls from Radio Canada.

Co-owner Myriam Bouchard has applied for an industrial brewery permit, which includes sale for on-site consumption indoors and on the balcony, which was recently published by Régie des alcools, desours et des jeux du Québec.

This will be the second microbrewery to be established in La Baie, after Brasserie Port-Alfred, which recently acquired the former Gagnon Frères in order to increase its production.

The building’s foundations were laid at the time in the port village by businessman Benoît Guay, who was the developer behind the two commercial and residential buildings that now include the Black Pavilion and General Store and Groupe Forget, at the corner of des Croisières and Victoria Streets.

Mr. Guay has decided in recent years to sell part of the buildings and the land where the foundations are located to Michel Lavoie, he said in a telephone interview.

In the years following the first development of the land, in 2017 Saguenay attempted to force the construction of the building, having provided financial assistance for the commercial and residential development of the port village.