Micron announces PCIe 4.0 SSDs with 176-layer TLC 3D NAND memory

As well as 1-Alpha DRAM and UFS 3.1 modules with a capacity of 128 GB and 256 GB for the automotive sector.

Micron, which was Production of 176 layers of TLC 3D NAND flash memory began Last November, it introduced two new lines of solid-state drives based on this type of memory: the 2450 and 3400 series. The products use the PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.4 interface.

The 3400 series will be available in M.2-2280 format and in capacities ranging from 512GB to 2TB. The manufacturer will offer the 2450 series in M.2-2280, M.2-2242 and M.2-2230 formats, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. At the moment, Micron does not reveal other specifications; The manufacturer is satisfied with the indication that the SSD 3400 Delivering twice the read throughput and up to 85% higher write throughput For those that came before it, Micron 2300 SSDs.

DRAM 1-Alpha and UFS 3.1.1

The press release contains two other announcements. The first deals with the delivery of the first LPDDR4x and DDR4 memory modules manufactured on the 1α node. In January, the company introduced it as a manufacturing process “The world’s most advanced DRAM delivers significant improvements in density, power, and performance”. It will allow a 40% increase in density and a 20% improvement in energy efficiency compared to To the previous node 1z LPDDR4X.

Finally, Micron mentioned sampling 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 NAND memory modules for the automotive sector. The company claims that UFS 3.1 (Universal Flash Storage) Delivers twice the operating performance of UFS 2.1, enabling fast boot times and reduced latency for in-vehicle infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems. [ADAS Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems] hungry for data”, More “Also 50% faster write performance to meet real-time local storage needs of increased sensor and camera data for ADAS L3+ systems and black box applications”. On the subject, in case information escapes you, know that from 2022, all new vehicles sold within the EU will have to carry a black box.

