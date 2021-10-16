Mike Hoffman could play as early as next week

Canadian He has difficulty in special teams. Canadian Live after training camp. Canadian Doesn’t necessarily have the right posture. I can go on like this for a long time because the start of the season is not great.

Dominique Ducharme is not a satisfied customer at the moment. The Canadian driver did not like the effort of his comrades.

He does not want anyone to see a hero, but to see men do the job expected of them. Do your job, say the New England Patriots.

According to the pilot, yesterday no one did well – and he is absolutely right.

# love “We’re not asking anyone to be a superhero,” Ducharme said, and that everyone should play up the team’s identity. He added that opposite Toronto they had one line, some D and Allen who were good. Against Buffalo, “Zero out of 20 (player)”. – John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 15 2021

But fortunately, to help with depth, attack and special teams for the club, the Canadian may be eligible for a boost soon. We are talking about a player who did not make his debut with CH.

Yes, Mike Hoffman is close to making a comeback.

No, the striker will not play tomorrow in the first match at home. However, we can – and still conditionally – play on Tuesday or Thursday, against sharks and hurricanes.

This was stated by Dominique Ducharme at a press conference.

# love Ducharme says Hoffmann may be able to play next Tuesday (the Sharks) or Thursday (the Hurricanes). Tweet embed – John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 15 2021

Hoffman has been seen ice skating over the past few days. The player has been improving for a few days now which is a very good sign to revitalize the club that frankly needs it.

according to Fitness TrainerHoffman is the player closest to returning. Joel Edmondson remains elusive compared to Matthias Norlender, a player whose name has not been widely circulated in recent weeks due to his injury. Under the present circumstances, he will take what passes.

2/2 # love Allen says expectations have ballooned since this summer when players were unable to watch the celebration in the streets after beating Vegas in Game Six. They were stuck in the dressing room. – John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 15 2021

“I am looking forward to tomorrow’s game to hear about the arrival of the Canadian players to Fix You.” 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) October 15 2021

