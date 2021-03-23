Mike Tyson didn’t want to know about Evander Holyfield

The great boxer Mike Tyson is said to have turned down a $ 25 million offer by the Evander Holyfield clan to fight a battle that allegedly took place on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Negotiations for a third match between the boxers appeared to be going well, but Holyfield manager Chris Lawrence said on Monday that Tyson’s team had stopped the event in its infancy.

“We thought it was a settled issue, but it quickly collapsed when the Tyson clan turned down all offers,” Lawrence wrote in a statement obtained by ESPN. We’ve been negotiating in good faith all the way, and it looks like we’ve just wasted our time. “

For Tyson, it would be a matter of the announcer. The 54-year-old said he was unhappy on Instagram about his collaboration with the new app Triller, which featured his fight on the show against Roy Jones Jr. Last November.

However, Iron said he wants to fight again after returning to the ring after a 15-year absence. Tyson has said that if he has to wear gloves again, it will be with his partner site, Legends Only League.

The fight with Holyfield could have revived one of the best boxing competitions of the 1990s, which featured Tyson’s infamous ear stings for his opponent.