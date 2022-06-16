Military misconduct | Ottawa urged to act against security breaches

(Ottawa) Ottawa faces calls to act on the growing number of privacy violations involving members of the armed forces who have been victims of sexual misconduct while in uniform.

Epiq Class Actions Administration Services has released personal information of more than 100 current and former members of the armed forces through 20 separate privacy breaches since February.

The Canadian press revealed another breach earlier this month, despite the company’s repeated promises that it had fixed the problems.

Military sexual misconduct experts say abuse threatens to re-traumatize affected service members, and some veterans are questioning why the liberal federal government and parliament aren’t taking a tougher line with IPIC.

Although the government has refused to intervene, opposition parties say the failures are unacceptable and that the Liberals have left victims of military sexual misconduct by not pressuring the company for greater transparency and accountability.

The federal court has appointed Epiq to manage the government’s $900 million settlement agreement, which includes processing claims from nearly 20,000 people who have sought damages.