Minister Margaret Bliss is once again in enforced rest

After returning from sick leave last month, the minister in charge of the elderly and caregivers of Quebec, Margaret Bliss, must once again stop her duties on the recommendation of her doctor.

Quebec said in a statement on Friday that the minister must recover from it Minor physical problems and Burnt . Last August, the government denied some media reports that it was overworked.

My passion for seniors and my caregivers got me back to work faster than my doctor wanted me to. However, I must listen to his advice and rest in order to get back to good shape. The minister said in a press release.

This summer, the Canadian press revealed that Margaret Blaise has long been suffering from acute pain in her leg due to a virus she allegedly contracted. This problem has caused him to use crutches or a wheelchair several times over the past year.

While Legault’s government indicated that the minister’s leave would extend for a month last August, it did not specify this time the expected duration of her absence.

I still have a lot of files to do by the end of my term, including passing the law to combat elder abuse and any other adults in a vulnerable position. Quote from:Margaret Bliss, Minister Responsible for Older People and Caregivers

The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Christian Duby, will take over Ms. Bliss’ duties.

This withdrawal comes in addition to the withdrawal of the Minister of Immigration and International Relations Nadine Girault, who announced Wednesday that she had to leave her position temporarily to undergo surgery.

This is Ms. Gerault’s third sick leave in two years, since she took up the position of Minister in François Legault’s government.