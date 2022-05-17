Mitch Marner at gunpoint

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner’s car was stolen and held at gunpoint on Monday night.

This was reported by the “Toronto Sun” daily.

Police said the crime took place “at the Cineplex Theater on Queensway Street between Toronto and Mississauga. Three individuals stole a black Range Rover from Marner using two pistols and a knife.”

He was accompanied by a 25-year-old friend in Ontario.

A masked man approached the Leves attacker and did not resist the attack. According to an anonymous source from the Toronto Sun, it appears that the hockey player was not directly targeted by one of the firearms. The thieves reportedly did not recognize Marner and were only interested in his car.

“The men approached and they were masked, they said they wanted the car. Mitch told them, ‘Come on, take it,’” revealed a source from the Toronto media present at the scene.

“[Marner] Fine “.

This theft occurred just 48 hours after the Maple Leafs lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the National League Playoffs.

During that streak, Marner scored two goals and six assists for eight points in seven games.