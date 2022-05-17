The first public beta of iOS 16 could arrive later due to major bugs

For Mark Gorman, a Bloomberg reporter known for his enthusiasm about Apple, the first beta from iOS 16 The audience is meant to be late. It will only be available in July, at the same time as the third developer beta. Typically, Public Beta 1 arrives around the same time as Developer Beta 2 arrives.

Thus, for iOS 15, the first public beta was released on June 30, 2021, six days after the release of the second developer beta. Developer Beta 3 arrived on July 14, 2021. If Apple keeps a similar schedule to iOS 16, the first public beta should be released around July 14, a delay of about 15 days.

This gives Apple time to install its own operating system which, according to Mark Gorman, still contains a lot of bugs. In fact, beta versions for developers are often unstable and the manufacturer wants their OS to have minimal stability before offering it to everyone, even in beta.

In any case, the first beta version of iOS 16 should be presented to developers during the WWDC 2022 conference, which will be held on June 6, 2022. At the moment, little information has leaked about the new version that Apple is preparing. Mark Gurman expects a minor interface change, but expects new health and activity tracking functionality, as well as changes to notifications. The manufacturer can also improve multitasking in the iPadOS interface. However, we’ll have to wait until June 6 to see what Apple has in its hat.

source : 9TO5 Mac