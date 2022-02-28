Mitsuo’s number in Star Académie caused a huge reaction on social networks

diversity star Academy February 27 is marked with notable numbers, like those for Simple Plan and Yseult, or even the special order, but there’s a clip that made the talk especially…and it’s Mitsuo!

Remember that the singer and host was invited as the artistic director of this very special number that highlights her songs, Goodbye my cowboy to me bullfighting.

Like his musical career, we were dazzled by the number, as the colors and extravagance were in order, with the presence of drag queens Many eclectic decors.

Right from their living room, many viewers reacted to the mix, which gave us a daring moment…people seemed to appreciate it!

Indeed, reactions were positive on social media during and after the number’s broadcast.

Here are some comments collected on Twitter:

Mitsuo is tired of leaving 95% of the place to the academics ❤️ He was so sick, they all did a great job and we can see they were having fun! # my eyes – Manue StJ (@LaManelle1007) February 28, 2022

But then, there, they all outdid themselves in that number with Mitsuo….as stunning, theatrical as they liked. # my eyes – ginginno1 (@ginginno11) February 28, 2022

Moreover, the academic was especially distinguished, according to netizens: it’s Eloy! Yes, many were surprised and enchanted to see him step out of his comfort zone.

Here is what some have said about her:

In 2 seconds by YaYa Éloi teaches everyone a lesson! Gorgeous! It explodes on screen! I master it! # my eyes – François Gauthier (GauthierJergau) February 28, 2022

Oh, wow Eloy in Mitsuo Variety! Lots of booty 😂 That’s what you call getting out of your comfort zone! 🤩 # my eyes – Samuel Jemond (@Sam_Boo26) February 28, 2022

Mitsuo also seemed very happy and proud of the result, sharing her happiness (and some photos behind the scenes!) on his Facebook page very early this morning.

