Mitsuo’s number in Star Académie caused a huge reaction on social networks

diversity star Academy February 27 is marked with notable numbers, like those for Simple Plan and Yseult, or even the special order, but there’s a clip that made the talk especially…and it’s Mitsuo!
Remember that the singer and host was invited as the artistic director of this very special number that highlights her songs, Goodbye my cowboy to me bullfighting.
Like his musical career, we were dazzled by the number, as the colors and extravagance were in order, with the presence of drag queens Many eclectic decors.
Right from their living room, many viewers reacted to the mix, which gave us a daring moment…people seemed to appreciate it!
Indeed, reactions were positive on social media during and after the number’s broadcast.
Here are some comments collected on Twitter:
Moreover, the academic was especially distinguished, according to netizens: it’s Eloy! Yes, many were surprised and enchanted to see him step out of his comfort zone.
Here is what some have said about her:
Mitsuo also seemed very happy and proud of the result, sharing her happiness (and some photos behind the scenes!) on his Facebook page very early this morning.
