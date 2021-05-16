MLS | Heartbreaking | Journalism

Montreal lost 1-0 with a goal to score again until the end of the match

Marcelino Moreno scored with a perfect header at the end of stoppage time, denying FC Montreal one point on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Shortly before that, young Senussi Ibrahim missed a great opportunity, while he found himself in the depths of the opponent’s area with Ahmed Hamdy and Eric Hurtado. In the counterattack, Atlanta United dealt the knockout.

Coach Wilfred Nancy made it clear from the start of his press conference that the road was more painful than the consequences this time.

“I regret that it comes as a result of an act of our aggression and where we can do better. After that, we manage badly. We could have interrupted the match, made a foul or defended a little better when they had a deep ball to midfield,”

I would have preferred to take up the goal a little earlier, if needed, than to finally approach it like this. But we had chances to score, too. So we have to learn from that. Wilfred Nancy, coach of Montreal

Hints from the past for fans, who often saw their club suffer at the end of a match before finally ending up.

“Losing this point at the last minute, it’s very painful, for his part, Captain Samuel Piet said. We defended very well. Other than this job, Atlanta didn’t get much. I think the draw was going to be fair as a result.”

Defender Rudi Camacho added: “I hope that this is the last time that we score a goal like this at the last minute.”

The Fitness Trainer However, Nancy said that she is proud of her men again.

“We defended a lot, but we came close to achieving something big in the context,” he said.

Because it was his third game in eight days for his family, the first on artificial turf, disputed, moreover, in front of a large and tumultuous crowd.

Moreover, Atlanta United, which was undoubtedly carried by 40,116 fans in the stands at Mercedes-Benz, had a clear advantage in the first minutes of the match.

Clement Diop, who appeared in front of the cage after conceding it to James Pantemis, had to save with a header, but he is the only one in the first half.

At 17e Minute, Marcelino Moreno saved Montreal goalkeeper from having to outdo himself by wasting more than an interesting opportunity.

Then at 39eRudi Camacho deftly intercepted a long pass to the dangerous Joseph Martinez, who was to find himself alone in front of Diop. To avoid.

Prior to the match, Atlanta MLS were capped at 59.4 percent possession time. In this context, the Georgian side continued to control the ball with 63.2% of this match.

Kipcare Matteo Choyneir is included in the starting line-up as a right-back. He did so well, garnering four interceptions.

CF Montreal was still without injury to Lewis Pinx, Palo Tabla, Zachary Brault Gillard and Mason Toy.

There are no points in Atlanta

Montreal started the second half with a strong start, culminating in a shot by Kamal Miller, who hit the crossbar in the 48th minute.e Accurate. The Defender’s Adventure made possible thanks to a transverse rendition from Victor Wanyama.

Montreal is the last in the MLS in long passes per match and often comes from Kenyan midfielder.

Then the tide turned quickly. So much so that he thought Atlanta had taken the lead, but achieved it at 51e A minute was rejected for offside.

After that, we alternated rounds without major hits, despite some threatening crosses from the left in the attacking third from Atlanta.

Wilfred Nancy made his five changes between the ages of 65e And 79e Accurate, but this did not achieve the desired result, except for an interesting opportunity from Hamdi in 74e.

The receivers showed more and more teeth as the second half progressed, right up to the fatal blow.

Montreal is now 1-5-1 against Atlanta, with its only victory in its first match. In Atlanta, Montreal lost all four of its matches, scoring only two goals while allowing nine.

Next Saturday, Montreal FC will host FC Cincinnati at 1pm at the DRVBNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Montreal team is now claiming a record 2-2-2. Before Sunday’s match against Miami, Cincinnati was 0-2-1 and scored a disastrous two-goal and ten-against.

