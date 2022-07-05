Patrick Roy returns with Quebec Remparts

Patrick Roy has decided to return to the bench at the Quebec Remparts for another season due to his passion for hockey, but also for the core of his players who have seen their growth and all of his followers within the organization.

Ruined by the night of his team’s heartbreaking elimination by the Shawinigan Cataracts a month ago, the head coach and general manager of the Rimbers began to contemplate his future with the budding club.

At the time, Roy estimated his 50% chances of returning to his position as coach for 12e season.

“I had two weeks of doubt,” he said Monday at a press conference at the Videotron Center.

“I saw the lions after GameThe former Canadian goalkeeper admitted. I didn’t cry much after the games. Even when I retired, I shed no tears. But after this defeat I was sad. »

This month-long break, punctuated by a flight, allowed Roy to realize that he would not be able to “let men down.”

The “men” are of course his players. The athletes he’s recruited, those he’s seen grow up and who are now reaching maturity. A group he considers “private”.

He noted that everyone who has surrounded him at Remparts for several years is too.

“There is a side that has always been very loyal. Some think I am one man show‘But I’m far from that,’ the coach noted. I work a lot as a team, consult people around me, and love working with my coaching staff. »

One campaign at a time

Over the past few weeks, Roy has also said that he has realized “that with the players we have, my passion is [pour le hockey] Still there”.

But he does not yet know how long he will want to stay in office. So, the previous number 33 says he’s taking the seasons “one by one” from now on.

And that, even if he says with a smile in his voice that he “still loves the Rembars” and that he dreams of seeing this team win, especially for Quebec fans who “deserve it”.

Roy, now 56, added, “The years pass, unfortunately. So I’ll see how I feel at the end of the next one.”

“Here, it’s not like that Fitness Trainer In professional circles, remember Jack Tangway. She takes the bus to [dans les Maritimes]. A man like Patrick, who has great sacrifices to make in terms of quality of life to get compensation, from supervising the youth, and his players, to giving them back what he experienced. »

clues

At the end of his thinking, Patrick Roy didn’t call Jack Tangway one fine morning to tell him he still wanted to train the Remparts.

Roy has made progress particularly through discussions with her boss.

“We talk to each other every night,” he said. At some point, he started noticing me saying, “We’re going to do such a deal, like this deal.” »

“When he started talking to me about enlistment, I understood that he would be back,” Mr. Tangwai added with a laugh.

control

Despite this comeback, the resentment that prevailed on the evening of June 1, after seeing its players lose 5 to 3 in front of the waterfall, remains.

He explains that this evil is related to arbitration. In particular, the penalty kick imposed on Vsevolod Komarov 1 minute and 9 seconds ago, which led to the victorious goal of Shaoynigan.

“I still enjoy coming to the ring. It’s the defeat the way it happened. I don’t hide that the refereeing aspect bothers me a lot. Not only with Remparts, but with other teams.”

“Obviously we need a change in our league. We may need a new voice [par rapport à l’arbitrage]. It’s hard to keep that inside sometimes. »

Several NHL coaches have changed addresses in recent weeks, but Patrick Roy said Monday that he has not been in contact with any team.