Israel is destroying the road to the largest hospital in Gaza

Israeli warplanes bombed several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday morning.

According to photos released by local residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that closed one of the main roads leading to Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health said that the recent air strikes left at least two people dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. He added that rescuers were still digging under the rubble and so far, they have transferred five injured people.

Two hours after the start of this intense bombardment, the IDF has not commented.

Meanwhile, a UN spokesperson at the United Nations said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply disturbed” by the Israeli air strike that destroyed a building in Gaza City that housed the offices of many organizations and international media and apartments. Antonio Guterres said he was disturbed by the increasing number of civilian casualties.

“The Secretary-General reminds all parties that any targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike destroyed a tall building housing the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media that it had warned against targeting.

Antonio Guterres also highlighted the killing of 10 family members, including children, following an Israeli air strike on Friday in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza.