(Montreal) Despite a season that exceeded expectations, being left out of the playoff photo on the final day of the season, CF Montreal has no representative for the individual year-end honors in the MLS. This includes Nancy Wilfried Coach of the Year.

Although Bruce Arena of the New England Revolution was the favorite to win the Sigi Schmid Cup after guiding his team to a record 73 NBA points, many observers believed that Nancy was a worthy candidate.

However, after polling among MLS players, the team’s coaching staff and journalists, Robin Fraser (Colorado Rapids) and Brian Schmitzer (Seattle Sounders) will wrestle in the arena, who has won this cup on three occasions.

Before the start of the season, many experts had put CF Montreal in last place in the Eastern Conference, especially after the team’s decision to grant the position of coach to Nancy, the rookie in this league, after the unexpected resignation of Thierry Henry towards the end of February.

However, despite a young team, made up of many newcomers who played their first game at Saputo Stadium in mid-July, Nancy helped keep the Montreal team at the height of the fight for a place in the playoffs until the crucial day. Season 7 November.

He needed a home win against Orlando City to achieve this feat, but Nancy’s men lost 2-0.

Montreal finished the season (12-12-10) with 46 points at 10 .NS ranked, two points behind the New York Red Bulls and seventh, the latter giving access to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This Sunday, Montreal will return to Saputo Stadium to face Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final. With his victory, the Montreal club will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Revolution dominates

Arena is one of five representatives of the Revolution vying for individual honors, more than any other formation in the league. Nashville, Seattle Sounders, and LA Galaxy have three.

The shortlist for the Revolution includes Canadian striker Tajun Buchanan in the Young Player of the Year category (born 1He is January 1999 or later).

PHOTO VINCENT CARCHIETTA, USA TODAY Sports Archives Tajon Buchanan (17) tries to dodge Henry Kessler by jumping to get the ball back.

The 22-year-old Buchanan from Brampton, Ontario has achieved the highest levels of his career in games played (27), starts (19) in goals (eight) and assists (five). He is expected to join Belgian champions Club Brugge after the season.

The list also includes midfielder Carles Gill, who is vying for the Landon Donovan Award given to the most important player on his team. Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC), Hani Mokhtar (Nashville SC), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders) and Daniel Salloy (Sporting Kansas City) will wrestle.

Ryan Gould of the Vancouver Whitecaps is vying for the title of Newcomer to the NBA, and Justin Morrow of Toronto FC is one of three Humanitarian Contestants of the year.

Contributed by journalist Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press