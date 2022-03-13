Molly Jepsen will carry the flag at the closing ceremony

The 22-year-old won two medals during the competitions. she has clinch gold rapidsand then Giant slalom silver.

It is such an honor to be able to carry the flag at the closing ceremonies of these games. The past four years have been very difficult, and before the games started, I didn’t really know where I stood and how things would go. I was able to get on the podium like they did in 2018, but to be able to represent all the athletes who did so well here and who did their best in the Games is an extraordinary feeling. It is an honor that I will cherish for the rest of my life captured.

The British-Colombian was born with missing fingers on her left hand and exercises with one stick.

Mollie Jepsen in Alpine gold paraskiing Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

In Beijing, she competed despite an ACL injury, which she will treat after the Winter Games.

The diagnosis of Crohn’s disease was also interrupted in his Paralympic Games. And so she was kept off the slopes during the 2018-2019 season.

The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on Radio Canada starting at 7:30 a.m. (EST) on Sunday morning.