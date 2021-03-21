Monopoly adapts to the times

For the first time in 85 years, the popular backgammon game Monopoly will see an update of 16 “Caisses commun” cards to reflect today’s society.

No more cards covering topics like beauty pageants or vacation money, hello to “local shop”, “adopt a puppy” or “help your neighbors” cards.

Hasbro of America decided to make improvements to its popular board game in order to bring the community spirit into real life.

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name over 85 years ago, and it is clear that society today is more important than ever,” said Eric Nyman in a statement Thursday, Hasbro’s Consumer Relations Officer.

“We thought 2021 was the perfect time to give hobbyists [du jeu] An opportunity to show the world what society means to them. “

Therefore, fans of the transaction game are welcome to vote for their new favorite cards on MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

Once voting ends, the new version will be available this fall.