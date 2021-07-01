Montreal Comiccon will meet its fans on July 10

The Montreal Comiccon event is known for its skewers of characters who delight the tech community (geek).

A virtual date would be no exception to this rule, since actor Pat Mastroianni, who played Joey Jeremiah’s character in the teen TV series, was in attendance. Degrassi And in its new version, Degrassi: a new generation, confirmed.

Montreal actor Cameron Browdor parachute academy, On Netflix, he will also be present, as will fellow series Robert Sheehan, also known for his role in incompetent.

The program also includes lectures and competitions on the topics of e-sports, comics and popular culture. A panel on fashion, presented by the Montrealers Estrada Sisters, Queens in the Art of Fashion, will also be presented.

Cartoonist Olivier Carpentier, especially known for the series far, will draw a living creature. Netizens will also be able to see the evolution of body makeup by multidisciplinary artist Alexandra Bastian, whose work will be broadcast continuously throughout the day.

Movie lovers will not be neglected, while the teams stand behind the films Rodkill Superstar, Turbo Kid And the summer 84 Discuss their creative process.

Musical performances, notably by Cybertronic Spree and Wordburglar, are on the programme.

The Montreal Comiccon event will be streamed for free on July 10 from noon to midnight on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.