Supporting the Promotion of Sports and Broadcasting in the Canadian Far North – Eye on the Arctic

The Canadian government has just awarded more than $2.9 million in financial assistance to seven Aboriginal organizations in the Northwest Territories active in broadcasting, sports and youth programming.

Four of these organizations are dedicated to sports activities. “From 2021 to 2023, the NWT Indigenous Sports Service will receive assistance to implement sports projects for social development in Aboriginal communities in the Northwest Territories,” said a Canadian government press release.

Another amount goes to Northern Youth Leadership, Northern Table Tennis, and Leading Q First Nation, all of which offer youth sports and physical activity programs, according to the same source.

This assistance is awarded under the Canadian Federal Program “Sports for Social Development in Indigenous Communities”.

Indigenous communities in the North have a rich culture, but many social and economic gaps remain to be addressed. I am very pleased to see our government taking action to meet these needs with a significant investment in broadcast programming, sports, and youth for Indigenous peoples in the Northwest Territories. Michael MacLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

For broadcasts, three organizations will receive financial assistance of $1.9 million.

They are the Inuvialuit Communications Society, the Native Communications Society of NWT, and the Norman Wells Land Corporation.

“These funds will be distributed over two years, providing operational stability that will allow the production and broadcast of culturally relevant radio and television programmes,” the Canadian government says.

To fund these three organizations, the Canadian government has used the “Native Broadcasting Component of the North of the Indigenous Languages ​​and Cultures Program” that supports the production and distribution of original audio and video content.