Mandy Bogold wins her fight against the IOC and will go to Tokyo | Olympic Games

Bogold appealed the IOC’s decision not to allow her to go to Tokyo because she did not participate in the qualifying stage. She said that decision did not take into account the fact that she was on maternity leave.

I am pleased to announce that the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport was made this morning. I’m proud to say my legal battle has been won Boxer Kitchener wrote on social media.

The court ruled. IOC decisions regarding boxing qualifications must include accommodation for women who are pregnant or are pregnant after birth During the rehabilitation period , she added.

My Olympic dream is still intact. Quote from:Mandy Bogold

It really is a big time in sports for women , argue.

In Tokyo, Mandy Bogold will become the first Canadian to compete in two consecutive Olympic boxing matches. She placed fifth in Rio in 2016.

We left everything in the ring. It was one of the most important battles of my career, but it was also the most important. You stood up for what you thought was right and the dream you worked so hard for. I am very proud that we have set a precedent in the field of human rights for mathematics today and for generations to come. Bujold wrote on social media.

The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport could have major repercussions for the treatment of women in the world of sport, according to boxer’s attorney, Mi Sylvie Rodrigue.

I think it’s only the beginning She said. This could lead to the emergence of different associations that will adopt special rules as we saw with Serena Williams in tennis.