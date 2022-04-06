Montreal. Moroccan guest of honor at the Vues d’Afrique International Film Festival

Many personalities attended, including the festival’s godmother and godfather, actress Issa Maiga, director Richard Jean Baptiste, in addition to various personalities from the political, artistic, cultural and media circles.

Welcoming the diversity of programs that allow “travel across countries, continents and societies and the ability to discover and reflect on the reality and facts of society and the cultures of the world,” Morocco’s ambassador to Canada Soria El Othmani explained that “cinema, like music and the arts in general, has this magical talent of making us escape, bringing us together together, and to promote better understanding, as well as to bring the societies and peoples of the world together.”