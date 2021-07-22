Montreal wants to host the road cycling world championships بطولة

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

The City of Montreal and GPCQM Events, promoter of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Quebec and Montreal, have submitted the nomination of Quebec City to host the Road Cycling World Championships in 2026.

If the city’s nomination is accepted, the eight-day event will take place in the third week of September, after the Cycling Grand Prix. That’s why the organizers want to get excited with three weeks of cycling in Quebec.

More than 1,000 athletes from 75 countries will gather in Montreal to try to win one of the 11 titles available.

Organizers stated that several sites are under consideration, including Avenue du Parc, Jeanne-Mance Park, Mount Royal, Olympic Park, Jean-Drapeau Park and the Old Port of Montreal.

The UCI Road Cycling World Championship has been presented annually since 1921. Only nine editions have been presented outside of Europe since the competition’s inception.

Montreal hosted the 1974 edition, the first to be presented outside Europe, at the Mont-Royal circuit.

According to the promoter, who did not disclose the potential cost of holding such an event, indirect funds of several million dollars will be associated with the event’s presentation.

The host city for the 2026 edition will be revealed on September 24 at the upcoming World Championships, which will take place from September 19 to 26 in Belgium.