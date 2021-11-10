Moores Corporation donates a share of all sales to the True Patriot Love Foundation in honor of Canadian veterans

The retailer will also launch an e-commerce site and update its logo before the holiday season.

Toronto, November 10, 2021– (work wire) – Moores is proud to reaffirm its commitment to those who have served our country in celebration of Memorial Day. From November 11-30, Morris will donate a portion of the sale of each suit, up to $25,000, to the True Patriot Love Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides support to members of the Canadian military, veterans and their families as they transition from military to civilian life. In collaboration with the True Patriot Love Foundation, Moores continues its tradition of helping clients feel and feel good about themselves during memorable moments, by being a supplier to Canadian veterans, and then as they prepare to enter the civilian workforce and transition into the next chapter in their lives. By shopping for a suit at any Moores Store or online at the following address, www.mooresclothing.caFrom November 11-30, customers will have the opportunity to help those who have served their country.

“The True Patriot Love Foundation is pleased to once again partner with Moores to raise much-needed funds to support bridging programs available to Canadian veterans and their families. As part of our partnership that began in 2015, Moores has donated over $1 million to assist financial support programs across Canada, providing support to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, in connection with their reintegration into civilian life, particularly through giving. “They are training and job opportunities, so that they are better equipped to continue to fulfill their role in their community, after wearing the military uniform,” said Nick Booth, CEO of the True Patriot Love Foundation.

“Moores is committed to always being in touch with its customers during all the important moments in life, whether it’s the first day of a new job or the occasional occasion,” said John Tighe, Director of Customer Experience at Tailored Brands, Moores’ parent company.

With the holiday season approaching, Moores will also launch an e-commerce site around mid-November, where customers across the country will be able to shop. At any time, from any electronic device, by going to one of the following addresses: mooresclothing.ca where www.mooresclothing.ca/fr. The site will offer a simple and convenient way to have a shopping experience in English or French. In addition, you will be offered free delivery on purchases over $99, as well as free returns, by mail or in person at any of our stores.

The launch of the site will also coincide with the date of updating the name and logo of Moores Company (formerly Moores Men’s Clothing), which will simply become “Moores”. The company welcomes the diversity of its clients and the communities to which it serves. This is why the new look of the logo will represent Morris’ commitment to the concept of inclusion. The updated logo will be revealed through all communication channels and marketing assets, including on display banners in stores, in email, on the website and through active social platforms.

About Morris

After debuting in 1980 and being a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. Moores, with 112 stores, is one of Canada’s largest and largest men’s clothing retailer and supplier of rental tuxedos and suits. Moores offers a full range of evening wear, tailoring, as well as casual wear and accessories. We are proud to introduce brands such as Joseph Abboud, Warness Kenneth Cole, Black Bay Vera Wang, Paisley & Gray, and Michael Strahan.

About the True Patriot Love Foundation

Founded in 2009, the True Patriot Love Foundation has grown to become the number one organization in Canada to support the military community. The Foundation raises awareness of the challenges of military service and provides financial support for programs for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans and their families, providing support to enhance their well-being, enabling them to attend rehabilitation programs, helping them recover from injuries, supporting the children and spouses of those who provide their services and also to ensure that They have and have the possibility to reintegrate into societies after their service. Since its inception, the True Patriot Love Foundation has donated more than $35 million to fund innovative research and 945 community programs across the country; This has helped improve the lives of more than 37,600 service members, veterans, and their families. For more information, visit the site at: www.truepatriotlove.com.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. From the leading specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, evening wear, sportswear and a wide range of business casual wear. Our brands include menswear and shoes. A. Bank, Moores and also K&G Fashion Superstore, which offers products for the whole family. We help our customers look and feel their best at the most important occasions by providing customized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. We offer both a convenient and modern shopping experience, and we offer multiple initiatives through different options, such as hands-free technology, BOPIS (online purchase [Achat en ligne], pick up in store [Cueillette en magasin]), pick up at the edge of the store, book appointments and pay contactless with our legendary in-store services and expertise.

For more information about Tailored Brands, please visit the company’s websites at the following addresses: www.tailoredbrands.comAnd www.menswearhouse.comAnd www.josbank.comAnd www.mooresclothing.ca And www.kgstores.com.

