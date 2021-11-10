Montreal Urban Chamber of Commerce | “I love working downtown”: a safe, flexible and attractive return for all

Back to the office is already underway. According to a recent survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (CCMM) in collaboration with Léger, 47% of respondents have begun to return face to face. This is a major step in resuming activities that would revitalize the city center and restore its energy from before.
CCMM has received the support of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Quebec to accelerate the revitalization of downtown Montreal. across the The “I love working downtown” platform, the Chamber’s business aims to mobilize businesses and private sector partners to bring workers back to downtown thus strengthening this strategic economic zone. Here is an overview.
The city center as an economic sector
Retail, aviation, financial services… The effects of the pandemic turned out to be very different from one economic sector to another, and as of last year, it was clear to the CCMM that recovery would require an approach adapted to everyone’s realities.
We have innovated by considering the city center to be an economic sector in itself, with distinct challenges and requiring solutions specific to its situation.
Michel LeBlanc, President and CEO of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce
It will take several months, plus the cooperation of several representatives, to find the center of the sparkling city, gathering workers, residents, visitors, and students from here and elsewhere. The CCMM’s role in this collective effort: to bring together win-win conditions for workers to thrive in an environment they love.
Prefer a safe, flexible and attractive return
The phrase “I love working downtown” encourages a safe return to the office. The Chamber works with employers to identify challenges and solutions to support the return of employees face-to-face. It provides them with tools on best practices in the workplace and informs them of the terms for the success of this transition. For example, the same survey reveals that for more than one in two respondents, the preferred option for returning to work on site would be two or three days a week.
Our goal is for employees to receive a letter from the employer with a clear and gradual return to the action plan, and to provide safe conditions and flexible working hours.
Michel LeBlanc, President and CEO of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce
In addition to reassuring employees of their safety, communication activities also highlight the joy of working in offices. Many companies organize networking events as well as informal after-hours meetings and offer attractive accommodations; Lots of projects worth highlighting.
Experience and creative projects
Good restaurants, a business network, and inspiring places downtown contribute to its appeal. To enrich the experience of downtown workers, CCMM announced its support for the creation of eight creative projects in private and semi-private spaces, such as dining areas and large open lobbies. The first project to come out this fall is a Montreal Canadiens mural art project.
Gather and unite
The concerted action of all is essential to positioning the heart of Montreal as a place of privileged connections and enriching experiences. The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal has unveiled a major new advertising campaign aimed at re-emphasizing the downtown area’s role as a catalyst for human experiences and a place for meeting, entertainment and socializing.
Discover the manifesto in the heart of the countryside:
