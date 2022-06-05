More and more Canadian adults are seeking a diagnosis of ADHD

The number of adults seeking diagnosis and treatment for ADHD appears to have increased dramatically, physicians and ADHD advocacy organizations have found.

This is particularly the case of Dr. Gurdip Parhar, who has observed a 25% increase in the number of adults presenting to his clinic in Burnaby, British Columbia, for diagnosis since the start of the pandemic.

However, not all of them met the diagnostic criteria, but a normal amount of attention difficulties. A concept developed by looking at all the upheavals associated with the pandemic over the past two years. Dr. Parhar told The Globe and Mail that with the breakdown of routines and schedules, many people’s undiagnosed ADHD has come into focus.

“COVID has shed more light,” he said. People who do well in a structured environment, whether it be the classroom or the office, are suddenly given all that unstructured time.”

There is also greater awareness of ADHD and its nuances compared to previous generations.

Wayne O’Brien runs a support group in Toronto for adults with ADHD. Before the pandemic, the group had about 100 active members, who met twice a month. Meetings have gone virtual and the number of active members has tripled, according to O’Brien. Many of the newcomers have not yet been diagnosed, but are convinced they have the disease.

ADHD is the most common mental health disorder in children. It affects approximately 5% of people of all ages, however, it is estimated that 90% of adults with ADHD go undiagnosed.

Dr. Parhar noted that there are strict diagnostic criteria for ADHD. Although it is based on psychological evaluation, it must above all cause malfunction. He claimed that if you’re not struggling with work, family, or personal relationships, you probably don’t have ADHD.