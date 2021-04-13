Basic Eating more protein increases bone mineral density by up to 6%.

Also, increasing protein consumption in the elderly improves muscle health.

More protein to strengthen bones. In a study published on March 3 in Journals of GerontologyAmerican researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine indicate that older adults need more protein than is recommended. A 15% higher intake gives them a higher bone mineral density and reduces the risk of vertebral fractures.

Up to 6% higher bone mineral density

Researchers evaluated the amount of protein consumed by 2,160 people, with an average age of 73, and studied its effect on their bone health. They measured bone mineral density before follow-up and 5 years later. 5-year vulnerability fractures were assessed from self-report data collected every 6 months. The results showed that participants who consumed at least 15% more calories than the official recommendations had a bone mineral density of 1.8% to 6% higher. In addition, the risk of a vertebral fracture is reduced.

More protein for better muscle health

These results confirm the need for older adults to eat more protein. In June 2017, Canadian researchers at McGill University, in a study published inThe American Journal of Clinical NutritionFor people over the age of 60, they should consume protein at three meals a day to compensate for the loss of muscle mass that naturally occurs with age. Spreading your protein intake over several meals can fuel better muscles and combat loss of independence and falls. This observation applies to both men and women.



