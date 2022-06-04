More than half of the 709 reported cases of Lyme disease are from Estrie – ACTUALITS – Actualit – Estrieplus.com

The Department of Public Health in Estrie confirms that 387 cases of Lyme disease were announced on the territory of the CIUSSS de l’Estrie – CHUS in 2021, compared to 157 in 2020. The region represents 55% of the 709 cases announced in Quebec. .

Furthermore, Estriens must now be more vigilant because we are also witnessing the emergence of anaplasmosis. In 2021, Estree was exposed to the largest cluster of anaplasmosis reported in the country to date. Dr. Genevieve Baron, medical advisor to Estri’s Department of Public Health, recalls some wise advice: “Due to the significant increase in cases of Lyme disease and the emergence of anaplasmosis in Estrey, it is very important to follow prevention advice and remove ticks with fine tweezers as soon as possible once they are detected. Risks increase. Transmission of tick-borne diseases with tick duration.To date, Estri has 21 municipalities where the risk level of Lyme disease is high and 24 where the current risk is estimated All MRC municipalities in the region are affected by tick-borne diseases. , except for Granit.

However, you should know that another disease transmitted by ticks is also found in Quebec and Estes: little known to the public, anaplasmosis is also a disease transmitted by ticks. Its symptoms are chills, headache, muscle aches and digestive upset. In most people, symptoms of this infection are mild or moderate. However, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, or those who delay counseling after the first symptoms appear can be seriously affected and are hospitalized. People can become infected with this disease even if they remove the tick within 24 hours of discovering it. Like Lyme disease, this disease is treated with antibiotics, but it is important to see a doctor as soon as symptoms appear.

So be careful when venturing into the jungle!



